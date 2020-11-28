Miller-Meeks Leads Hart by 6 Votes After Clinton County Recount

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Election officials in Clinton County completed their recount of votes Saturday afternoon in one of the closest congressional races in U.S. history.

Clinton County was the final county in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District to re-examine the ballots cast in the race.

Democrat Rita Hart netted 2 votes, cutting Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ lead to six votes.

As of Saturday evening, the Secretary of State website still had Miller-Meeks up by 34 votes. That number does not include the 26 votes Hart gained in Scott County or the Clinton County votes gained on Saturday.

In a statement after the recount finished, Hart’s campaign manager Zach Meunier accused the Miller-Meeks campaign of seeking to keep legitimate votes from being counted, potentially setting up a court fight down the road.

“When we began this recount Rita Hart was down by 47 votes. As more ballots have been counted, the margin has narrowed dramatically and is now down to a mere 6 votes — making this the closest Congressional race in recent history, and one of the very closest in the last hundred years. Unfortunately, as this process continues, the Miller-Meeks campaign has sought to keep legitimate votes from being counted — pushing to disqualify and limit the number of Iowans whose votes are counted. We have said from the beginning of this recount process that the most important thing is that Iowans’ voices are heard and their votes are counted fairly. Moreover, under Iowa law, the recount was limited to the universe of ballots initially counted after Election Day. We will closely review what the county and state boards do on Monday with an eye toward making sure all Iowa voices are fully and fairly heard.” Zach Meunier. Rita Hart for Iowa campaign manager

On Monday, the state canvass board will meet to certify the results. After that happens, both campaigns have 20 days to contest the results. If either side does, the race will likely end up in the courts.

As of Saturday evening, the Hart campaign did not say whether it was planning to challenge the results likely.