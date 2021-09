Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hybrid hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa announced she will run for re-election in 2022 in Iowa’s 2nd congressional district.

Miller-Meeks was joined at her re-election tailgate in Iowa City on Saturday by Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Miller-Meeks is serving in her first term in Congress after unsuccessfully trying three previous times to win the seat.