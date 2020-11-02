Last Day to Get an Absentee Ballot Postmarked, What County Auditors Suggest if You Miss the Deadline

DES MOINES, Iowa– Election Day is officially less than 24 hours away and Monday is the last day to get an absentee ballot postmarked.

If you received an absentee ballot and have not gotten your ballot postmarked by the time your local post office closes, the state will not accept that ballot. However, Polk County Auditor, Jamie Fitzgerald, said your vote can still count.

Fitzgerald said if a person forgets to get an absentee ballot postmarked or doesn’t receive a ballot in time to take it to the post office, they have until 9 p.m. Tuesday to take it to a county auditor’s office. Iowans also have the option to surrender a mail-in ballot at a polling site and vote in person.

On Saturday, Secretary of State, Paul Pate, tweeted that Iowa has surpassed over a million absentee ballot requests.

Over 924,000 ballots have been returned, the state is still waiting for responses from over 75,000 Iowans who’ve requested to vote by mail.

Fitzgerald stressed returning your ballot as soon as possible since normal post office hours will still be in place.

“They’re not staying open ’til midnight like they do for taxes,” Fitzgerald said. “So if it’s getting later in the day, please don’t send that in the mail.”

As of last week, Polk County reached just over 144,000 absentee ballot requests, with over 120,000 already returned. This puts the county’s return rate at 83%.

Fitzgerald said despite this being the most absentee ballots the county has ever seen, his office feels prepared for election day.

“We saw a huge number in the primary as well and we’ve been preparing for that since June,” Fitzgerald said. “Along with the Secretary of State’s emergency order that allows us to be able to open an affidavit on Saturday with a bipartisan team. I think you’re going to see results like you normally do. Usually, they’re the first thing to come out of on election night.”