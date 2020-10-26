Joe Biden to Campaign in Iowa Friday

IOWA — Joe Biden will travel to Iowa on Friday to campaign ahead of next week’s presidential election.

Biden’s campaign said the former vice president will “discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country” during his visit.

The Associated Press reports that Biden is expected to hold the campaign event Friday morning in central Iowa. It is not yet clear exactly where the event will take place. It will be Biden’s first visit to Iowa as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

Polls have showed a close race in Iowa between Biden and President Donald Trump. Last month’s Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll showed Biden leading Trump 48% to 46% in Iowa.

The close race in Iowa has been underscored by increased attention from Trump’s campaign. The president campaigned in Iowa on Oct. 14, holding a rally attended by thousands at the Des Moines International Airport.

Vice President Mike Pence will also return to Iowa for a campaign event this Thursday. It will be held at the Des Moines International Airport at 1:30 p.m. Pence’s campaign stop will mark his sixth trip to Iowa in 2020.