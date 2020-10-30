Joe Biden Campaigning in Des Moines Friday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gives a speech on the Supreme Court at The Queen Theater, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The presidential campaigning continues in Iowa Friday as Joe Biden travels to Des Moines to win over voters.

Biden is currently on route to Des Moines for a drive-in campaign event, but his campaign has not yet publicly revealed where or what time that event will occur. We do know it is scheduled for the afternoon.

However, we do know about a separate Iowa Biden campaign event Friday. The early vote bus for Biden will be at Creative Visions in Des Moines starting at 10:00 a.m.

Campaign volunteers will hand out yard signs, masks, and t-shirts. Attendees are required to wear masks.