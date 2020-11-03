Ivanka Trump Revs Up President’s Base in Iowa Ahead of Election

DES MOINES, Iowa – President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, joined top Iowa Republicans at a rally in Des Moines to rev up the president’s base one last time before Election Day.

During the rally held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Ivanka Trump and the Republicans warned that voting for a change from the current leadership would make things worse for the country.

“What do we stand for? What kind of America do we want to leave for our children? I’m more certain than ever before that we want a future where our children can believe in America’s greatness,” said Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump touted her father’s successes, promising the crowd that 2021 will be the “best year in American history” if they re-elect President Trump.

Ivanka Trump and the Iowa Republicans also reminded the crowd why they need to maintain control of the Senate, warning of what Democratic leadership would do.

“We can go down the path to the right with freedom, economic prosperity and opportunity, which is the path of Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Joni Ernst, David Young and everyone else, all of our Republicans up and down the ticket. Or you can go to the left,” said U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in this year’s election.

Whether or not Iowa will swing to the left this election is up in the air. Recent polls have showed tight margins between the presidential and Senate races in Iowa.

The October Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump 50% to 46% in Iowa. The same poll had Greenfield leading Ernst 51% to 45%.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.