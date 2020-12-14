‘It’s an affront to Iowans’: Miller-Meeks Criticizes Hart’s Decision to Appeal Election Loss to US House

Part 1

Last month, Iowa certified Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks as the winner of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District by six votes over Democrat Rita Hart.

Hart has decided to forgo further legal challenges in Iowa and instead appeal directly to the U.S. House of Representatives for a review. Miller-Meeks criticized Hart’s decision to appeal to the U.S. House, calling it “an affront to Iowans.”

Part 2

If you follow along to see how many Iowans COVID-19 is killing, you’ve noticed a dramatic increase in the daily updates from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state no longer requires confirmation of a positive virus test. It now goes back to what medical professionals rule as the cause of death. Other states have been doing this as well. Some health professionals say it is a more accurate way to inform Iowans about the virus.

Part 3

The founder of an Iowa organization committed to improving lives for refugees says it can be challenging for refugee students to learn from home — for multiple reasons.

Part 4

Democrat Tom Vilsack is joining President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet as Agriculture Secretary. Vilsack received praise from a prominent Republican leader and criticism from the left-wing of his own party.