DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Joni Ernst sat only feet away as a staffer alerted Oklahoma’s James Lankford that rioters were charging into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Five people died and more than 100 members of law enforcement were injured during the insurrection. Ernst revealed to WHO 13 what she was thinking as lawmakers evacuated the Senate chamber. Watch the interview below.

You can watch more of Dave Price’s interview with Ernst on WHO 13’s The Insiders this Sunday at 9:30 a.m.