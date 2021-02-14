‘It Hurt’: Reps. Abdul-Samad and Anderson React After Virtual Meeting is Interrupted by Racial Slurs

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the weekend, hackers interrupted a public legislative virtual meeting and directed racist and offensive language toward several Iowa lawmakers, including State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad.

“Yes, it hurt. Yes, it angered me,” said Abdul-Samad. “But I was OK to the point that the individuals on a call were able to see now what we go through as Black people.”

Several hackers hurled racial slurs at Abdul-Samad. Then the hackers went after State Rep. Marti Anderson, calling her the B-word.

“I think there were five hacks into our meeting that just threw everybody. I think that all 60 people on the call were traumatized,” said Anderson.

Although the meeting was interrupted, the legislators did not stop the session.

“Instead of allowing this to happen, maybe we need to shut it down,” Abdul-Samad said. “But everybody said, ‘no, let’s keep going.’ And I agree with that. They can’t win.”

Anderson plans to report the hackers to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The state representative also plans to add more administrators to the virtual meetings to help monitor the sessions.