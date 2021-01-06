Iowa’s Youngest Lawmakers Hope to Bring Fresh Perspective to the Statehouse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers will gavel in the legislative session on Monday with several newly elected members getting sworn in. One of them will be 22-year-old Carter Nordman, who will become the youngest lawmaker in Iowa.

“Aren’t you a little young to be running for office?” That’s a question Nordman frequently got on the campaign trail. But the representative-elect thinks his age will be his advantage.

“We see a lot of problems – not just at a state level but at the national level — that our generation is going to have to take over and deal with, so it is our idea and our position that the sooner we can get some young people in there, the better off our country is going to be,” Nordman said.

His political interest started after meeting one of Iowa’s most senior politicians, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, when he was about 10 years old. Now, Nordman will be serving as the youngest.

“I’m excited to get there with new ideas and see which different ways of thinking I can bring as a 22-year-old working with the other young legislators,” Nordman said.

State Rep. Joe Mitchell currently holds the title of youngest legislator until Nordman is sworn in.

“We’re taking that activism and turning it into action. I think that’s why you’re seeing the continual rise of young people running for office,” Mitchell said.

“In reality, young people are a little fed up with the way that things have always been,” said Alex Leichenger, who works at the progressive political action committee NextGen America.

Leichenger says the record turnout of young voters in 2020 was not just fueled by the issues but also seeing faces of their own generation on the ballot.

“Seeing that it’s possible for the AOCs and the Abby Finkenauers and the younger politicians of the world to get out there and run for office was an inspiring factor for people to get out and vote as well,” Leichenger said.

After earning those votes, the real work begins for these young lawmakers representing Iowa and Generation Z in the statehouse.

“I really believe that younger people, regardless the party, want to get things done and want to work together,” Mitchell said.

“Making sure that the young voices are being represented at the table as well,” Nordman said.

The new members of the Iowa Legislature will be sworn in on Monday before the start of the 2021 session.