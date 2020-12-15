Secretary Pate Shies Away from Calling Biden ‘President-Elect’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans have spoken in the 2020 presidential election about who will receive their six Electoral College votes. “The results are six votes for President Trump and six votes for Vice President Pence,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The certification of the votes may have been more of a formality as record voter turnout saw President Donald Trump win 93 of Iowa’s 99 counties. “More than 1.7 million Iowans voted in the general election. Our turnout rate was over 76% percent and among the top in the nation,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

While the race in Iowa seemed to avoid controversy at the polls, many battleground states that went “blue” for Democratic challenger Joe Biden were seen as fraudulent by Trump, who has challenged the process in the courts. Pate isn’t ready to call Biden “president-elect” just yet. “I think it is a process and you have to let it work itself through. The last thing you want is for Americans to feel short-changed on their vote, so I believe let the process work itself through just as we did in Iowa,” Pate said.

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price asked U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley if he believes Biden is now the president-elect after winning more than 270 electoral votes.

“The Electoral College met and voted according to our constitutional process,” Grassley responded in a statement. When asked if that means Biden is the next president, Grassley said, “Under the Constitution, that was decided by the Electoral College.”

The controversy of Biden’s presidential victory led to death threats against other elected Secretary of State officials. “I was disappointed and felt for my colleagues who were getting threats in these other states because they were doing their jobs. We know what our job is and we take an oath of office,” said Pate.

Iowa’s presidential electors were from Pottawattamie, Hardin, O’Brien, Jasper, Linn and Dallas counties. Ronald Forsell is from Waukee and said he felt the weight of being a part of this historic electoral process. “My heart rate on my watch was through the roof through the whole process. I was nervous I was going to screw up my signature. There’s only 538 people across the country and to be one of them was a pretty great honor,” said Forsell.

It’s a groundbreaking election on many fronts with these Iowans signing off on history, despite some still attempting to dispute the outcome. “I think the system is working. The courts are there for a reason and Congress is there for a reason and I just ask the people to be patient,” Pate said.

Pate also confirmed that he will be recommending some changes in how Iowans vote in future elections. He would not elaborate on specifics but said, “We will have recommendations on ways to improve on the process and to clarify things to make sure it’s more black and white so electors and the public understand the process. There will be changes recommended.”

Pate plans to move forward with those changes before the next Legislative Session begins in January 2021.