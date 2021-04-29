Iowa’s Delegation Weighs in on President Biden’s Address to Congress

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Some of the members of Congress from Iowa have released their statements following President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress Wednesday night.

In a video, Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Biden’s promise of bipartisanship and unity “rings hollow”. She brought up the numerous executive actions that Biden signed on his first day in office. These include a reversal of Trump-era policy at the U.S.-Mexican border, a transition to electric vehicles that Ernst says will harm Iowa’s biofuels industry, and jobs lost due to the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Iowans are tired of the partisan bickering in Washington and the radical ideas of the liberal left,” Ernst said. “They want Congress to work together on real issues that will improve the lives of all Americans.”

Iowa’s other Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, released a written statement saying in part:

“President Biden is only 100 days in, so there’s plenty of time for him to turn things around and make good on his campaign promise to unite the country. I’d still like to work with the president and his administration to lower prescription drug prices and further reform the criminal justice system.”

Grassley goes on to say that he remembers Biden as a leader capable of being a bipartisan dealmaker, but is unsure if “his left-wing base” will let him.

Randy Feenstra, a Republican who represents Iowa’s fourth congressional district, also released a written statement. In it, he says he supports the Biden administration taking action on broadband expansion, affordable child care, and infrastructure but says, “I do not believe the best way to address these issues is to spend $6 trillion on unrelated measures and drastically raise taxes on businesses to redistribute wealth.”

Addressing the crisis at the Southern border, Feenstra said, “Biden has clearly created a humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Now, he is refusing to fix it — putting both Americans and migrants at risk.”

Iowa’s lone Democrat in the House of Represenatives, Cindy Axne of the third district, tweeted her thoughts.

Over the past 100 days, my colleagues and I have worked with @POTUS to tackle the vast range of challenges facing our country.



Tonight, President Biden laid out the successes we’ve found–including over 200 million vaccinations–and the work still to be done. #IA03 #JointSession — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) April 29, 2021

Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson shared a statement on the President’s address which criticized him for “overlooking the unique needs of our rural communities” and continued on saying:

“I never expected to agree with the President on everything. But I did hope he would lay out solutions to the challenges Iowa’s small business owners, farmers, families, and workers face each day. Instead of offering a path forward we can all get behind, tonight the President showed he would continue on a path that is wrong for Iowa and wrong for America.”



