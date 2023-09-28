DES MOINES, Iowa — Only three days remain before the federal government is shut down if funding for the next fiscal year cannot be agreed upon.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, the majority of House Republicans are focused on passing four appropriations bills. That includes two of Iowa’s Congressional representatives.

“If we can get those first four appropriation bills we have covered nearly 80% of the discretionary spending going out there so most things will continue as normal, there may be some shortfalls in other areas, but I think this is a pathway to success,” said U.S. Representative Zach Nunn, (R) IA-03.

Rep. Nunn introduced two new pieces of legislation that fine Members of Congress an amount equivalent to one day’s pay for each day of a federal government shutdown. Also, one of those bills prohibits members of Congress from holding campaign events during a shutdown.

Rep. Hinson wants to see the House pass the most conservative appropriations bills but still understands that there will need to be agreements across the aisle.

“I do think that we do have to live in reality that we have a Democrat senate and a Democrat in the White House and we have to negotiate but I want to see us pass the most conservative bills we can out of the House because that puts us in a stronger position to negotiate,” said U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson, (R) IA-02.

And while the U.S. House is working on those bills, they would be tough to pass through a Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate even if passed.

Senator Chuck Grassley is operating under the assumption that there will have to be a stop gap funding agreement passed this week to avoid a shutdown.

“This week we probably won’t be dealing in anything else because shutting down the government is a stupid thing to do,” said U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, (R) from Iowa, the current president pro tempore emeritus of the U.S. Senate. “We are moving forward with overwhelming majority last night what we call a continuing resolution that would keep the government functioning until November.”