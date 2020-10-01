Iowans Give Biden Big Advantage Over Trump on Question of Character and Honesty

IOWA — Iowa voters overwhelmingly say former Vice President Joe Biden demonstrates “good character and honesty” more than President Donald Trump, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll of likely Iowa voters found 48% of Iowans say Biden is the candidate who displays character and honesty. 36% of respondents chose President Trump. 16% were “Unsure”.

The only group to give President Trump higher marks were Iowans ages 18-37. Joe Biden held a 15% led among women, 8% among men and 21% among Iowans ages 50 and older.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

