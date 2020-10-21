Iowa Surpasses 800,000 Requests for Absentee Ballots

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than half a million Iowans have already voted in the 2020 general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

So far, the Secretary of State’s office has fielded more than 800,000 requests for absentee ballots. The office reported that nearly 514,000 ballots have been completed and returned. Registered Democrats are voting absentee at nearly double the rate of Republicans.

Secretary of State Paul Pate is hopeful about the spike in early voting and believes it will make for an easier election night.

“I don’t plan on going to bed election night and I’m not going to bed until I have all the results,” Pate said. “We still might have votes that come in the mail the next day that have been postmarked legally but just take some time get to us.”

Saturday, Oct. 24 is the last day to request a ballot to vote by mail.