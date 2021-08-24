Iowa state Rep. Bohannan running against US Rep. Miller-Meeks for Congress

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A University of Iowa law professor and Democratic state legislator said Tuesday she will challenge freshman U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks.

State Rep. Christina Bohannan said in a campaign announcement video that she too often sees Iowa families struggling and worrying that they’re just one bad break from not making ends meet.

“I’m running for Congress because there’s so much at stake — and our kids, our families, and our small businesses are worth fighting for. We need less bickering in Washington, and more working together — for a government that works for the people,” she said.

Miller-Meeks, a former state senator, won the 2nd Congressional District seat by six votes, defeating Democrat Rita Hart. It was the narrowest House election since 1984.

She expressed confidence in who voters would choose saying “our approaches to the challenges facing working families, our communities, state and nation are vastly different — and I look forward to voters choosing between those two approaches.”