Iowa Senate Approves Education Reform Bill Supported by Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds asked for sweeping education reforms in her Condition of the State Address earlier this month and Republicans are delivering.

The Republican-controlled Iowa Senate voted to approve legislation Thursday that makes changes to open enrollment rules, eases the path the start charter schools, and allows public money for private schools.

Republicans say it gives parents more options, while Democrats argue it strips needed funding from the public school system.

“That means that the school in that community, the public schools, their only choice is to cut staff that’s a teacher’s salary, those are programs. Do we choose the school nurse, do we choose the music teacher, do we choose the gym teacher? Maybe the choice becomes do we choose to consolidate,” said Sen. Trone Garriott, a Democrat from Polk County.

The bill would allow students who attend underperforming schools to open enroll at a different school. It also makes it easier to start charter schools and creates a state scholarship fund for students who switch to private schools.

“Boy we’re hearing a lot about administrators and teachers. And I know you’re trying to take care of teacher’s union, but it’s wrong. The parents are the center of attention here. The students are the center of attention. I also hear about the schools that will close because of this, Well, I can tell you I’ve looked at the data where this has been enforced in other states. Those schools are not closing,” said Sen. Brad Zaun, a Republican from Polk County.

The Senate approved the measure on a 26-to-21 vote. It now goes to the Iowa House.