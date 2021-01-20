Iowa Republican Response to Transition of Power

DES MOINES, Iowa – The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president is here. It’s a transition of power that’s caused some definite division among Americans and even Iowans.

If you remember, it was President Donald Trump who won the state of Iowa back in November. Former Chair of the Republican Party of Iowa Michael Mahaffey said the past few elections show the Republican party is the majority party in the state. Soon, the roles will be reversed in the Oval Office.

“You can look back and see that there were some very hard feelings four years ago,” Mahaffey siad, “and on the part of Democrats who were just as surprised as, if not more so than Republicans were this year when President Trump was not reelected.”

Mahaffey said no matter your party, we’re all Americans first and we should all celebrate the peaceful transition of power that will take place.

As Democrat Joe Biden goes to replace Republican Donald Trump, Mahaffey has this perspective.

“I think Republicans and I would say, we’re glad that we’re a red state. We’re glad that we’re Republican. We’re glad to have a Republican governor, two Republican senators and three out of four people in congress, and hold the majority in state Senate and in the state House of representatives,” Mahaffey said, “but recognize that Joe Biden, is the duly elected President of the United States.”

Soon to be President Biden has some big goals for his first 100 days in office, including COVID-19 relief. Mahaffey thinks Republicans would be receptive to another stimulus package that targeted more of the people that really need it.

“There will be an opportunity for the Republicans in Congress to work with President Biden on some things,” Mahaffey said. “There will be opportunities to have principled arguments about some of the things that President Biden and the Democrats want to do, and that’s the way it should be. Nothing wrong with that at all.”