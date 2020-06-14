Iowa Poll: Theresa Greenfield Leads Joni Ernst in U.S. Senate Race

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Theresa Greenfield is leading Sen. Joni Ernst in a close race for U.S. Senate, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

According to the poll, 46% of likely voters would vote for Greenfield if the election were held today, while 43% would vote for Ernst.

J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll, said this is the first Iowa Poll since Ernst first ran in 2014 in which she has trailed her general election challenger.

The poll was conducted June 7-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points among 674 likely voters.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released in March showed Ernst’s approval rating dropped to 47 percent, which was down 10 percent from that same time last year. According to this newest Iowa Poll, Ernst’s approval rating has slightly risen to 49%.

Read more about the latest Iowa Poll results here.