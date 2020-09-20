Iowa Poll: Greenfield Holds Narrow Lead Over Ernst in Senate Race

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Theresa Greenfield narrowly leads Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in the race for U.S. Senate, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Greenfield leads Ernst 45% to 42% among likely voters, according to the poll released Saturday.

The poll showed that 3% would vote for someone else, 2% would not vote in the race and 7% were not sure who to vote for.

With the Nov. 3 election in 45 days, the Des Moines Register says the race between Ernst and Greenfield appears to be among the most competitive and expensive in the country.

The latest poll results are similar to the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released back in June, which showed Greenfield leading Ernst 46% to 43% among likely voters.

The poll released Saturday was conducted Sept. 14-17 and interviewed 803 Iowa adults, which included 658 likely voters. Questions asked of likely voters have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Read more about the poll’s results here.