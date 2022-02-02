DES MOINES, IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to make a new pitch for her corporate tax cut plan during an event on Wednesday morning. Governor Reynolds has proposed a plan to lower Iowa’s corporate tax rates. Governor Reynolds has said that lowering costs for corporations would jump start hiring in Iowa. The governor is holding the event at an east Des Moines company.

The plan faces opposition from Democrats in the minority at the statehouse. They argue the tax cuts won’t do anything to alleviate Iowa’s workforce issue as similar past tax cuts have failed to do so either.

The event is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

