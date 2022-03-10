DES MOINES, Iowa — Two current long-serving members of the Polk County Board of Supervisors announced decisions about their future on Thursday and it means that they will not have to run against each other this November. The decisions follow several months of confusion and drama about new district boundaries for the state’s largest county.

Angela Connolly, who has served on the board since 1999 — announced that she will run in the new District 5. Redistricting, the process the county undergoes every decade based on population changes according to U.S. Census Bureau data, put Connolly and fellow supervisor Tom Hockensmith in the same district.

Supervisors have to live in the district where they serve. Hockensmith, who has served on the board since 2003, announced that he will run in the new District 4. That means that Hockensmith will have to move so that he could live in the new district.

Two other supervisors also live in the same district, according to the new boundary maps. Matt McCoy and Bob Brownell’s residences both fall in the new District 1. McCoy confirmed to WHO 13 yesterday that he will run in that new district. Brownell is considering a move to District 2, where he would not have to run against a current colleague.

The fifth member of the board, Steve Van Ort, remains in District 3 and isn’t up for re-election until 2024.