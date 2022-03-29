DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Objection Panel will review any potential errors against eight candidates running for office in the June primary later Tuesday.

The nominating petitions for three statewide candidates, along with the Iowa Senate majority leader are being challenged for possible errors.

The list of candidates facing challenges includes Abby Finkenauer and Mike Franken who are running for U.S. Senate, Tom Miller the incumbent attorney general who is currently the longest-serving state attorney general in the nation, and Senate majority leader Jack Whitver.

The remaining challenges are for U.S. House candidate Kyle Kuehl, Iowa Senate candidates Anthony LaBruna and Ken Rozenboom, and Iowa House candidate Jeff Shipley.

You may remember Theresa Greenfield withdrew her candidacy for Iowa’s third congressional district in 2018 due to problems with her nomination petition. Greenfield’s campaign manager admitted to falsifying some of the signatures.