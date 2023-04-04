DES MOINES, Iowa — Lawmakers have entered the final month of the legislative session, and state representatives spent Monday preparing for a public hearing on a bill that impacts public assistance.

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in room 103 at the Iowa Statehouse, lawmakers will listen to Iowans voice their opinion on the legislation. One can sign up to speak by following this link.

The bill has already passed through the Iowa Senate. The legislation requires asset and income tests to be able to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. It also requires able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work at least 20 hours a week to keep receiving those benefits.

House Democrats said these tests will kick people who need help off public assistance.

“If you are a family that is currently low income and you are receiving nutrition assistance and you get kicked off because of these draconian asset test measures, your income hasn’t changed but now you’re not getting that benefit,” said Iowa State Representative Heather Matson, (D), District 42 from Ankeny.

House Republicans passed the bill through a subcommittee last week and plan on using this last month of the session to have conversations on the legislation.

“Any amendments that need to be made, we will have plenty of time to get those done,” said Iowa State Representative Ann Meyer, (R), District 8 from Fort Dodge last week after the subcommittee. “…Are people going to get unintentionally removed when they’re still eligible? I hope not. That’s certainly not our intent.”

Meyer hinted last week that there might be an amendment to extend the mail deadline for documents related to the income and asset tests.