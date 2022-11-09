DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct administrative recounts immediately. Those results will not be available tonight.”

Pate also said the delay in the results affects about 30,000 votes.

He also said, “I will ensure the ballots will be counted and the integrity of Iowa’s elections will be maintained.

Pate attributed an earlier delay in results from Linn County to absentee vote numbers still being uploaded, but that issue has since been resolved.