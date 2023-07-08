DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa GOP announced the official date for the 2024 Republican Iowa Caucus.

January 15, 2024 is when the first-in-the-nation caucuses will take place, finalized after the state Republican party central committee voted on it. The Iowa GOP tweeted out the date on Saturday.

“We remain committed to maintaining Iowa’s cherished First-in-the-Nation Caucuses,” said Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kauffman in a statement. “And we look forward to holding a historic caucus in the coming months and defeating Joe Biden come November 2024.”

The caucuses are set to be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.