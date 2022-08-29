LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson held her second annual Barbeque Bash Sunday afternoon.

During the fundraising event Hinson, a Republican, and other speakers focused on things that they say President Biden and his administration have struggled with, like inflation and border security.

Governor Kim Reynolds was on hand for the event at the Linn County Fairgrounds, saying the crowd shows how well Hinson has done since she was voted into office.

“I love this crowd. I love this energy. It says a lot about Ashley, I think it’s a tribute to the great work that she’s done representing you out in Washington D.C. So, thank you Ashley for that kind introduction and thank you for everything that you do on behalf of Iowans,” Gov. Reynolds said.

Some of the other speakers included South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Indiana Representative Jim Banks, and three of Iowa’s other elected officials – Senator Chuck Grassley, and Representatives Randy Feenstra and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.