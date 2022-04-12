DES MOINES, Iowa — J.D. Scholten is running for the state legislature but he is thinking about the national pastime. Scholten, a Democrat and former two-time candidate for Congress, has launched a campaign for House District 1 in northwest Iowa. He formerly played professional baseball in the United States and several other countries.

Scholten works as senior policy advisor at the American Economic Liberties Project and is focused on economic inequality, improving life for rural residents and limiting monopolistic practices by big companies. But he said that his first priority would be solving a problem that frustrates Major League Baseball fans in Iowa: He wants to end MLB’s practice of blacking out some games for fans of the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

Read MLB’s blackout rules here.