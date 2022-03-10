POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A new law has gone into effect that’s redrawn the district lines for the Polk County Board of Supervisors.

A non-partisan state agency is in charge of the redistricting and the change caused some confusion. It took months to sort out but finally, supervisors signed off on the new maps.

But the change means current supervisors may have to run against fellow members this November. The new map puts Matt McCoy and Bob Brownell in District 1 and Angela Connolly and Tom Hockensmith both in District 5.

COVID-19 delayed collecting census information from residents, which delayed this redistricting process.

Despite facing an incumbent, Matt McCoy will run for re-election.

“It was a frustrating process because of the census track being late and the timelines being delayed but ultimately we got to a good conclusion. I think that we have a wonderful map. I’m looking forward to representing the district that I was drawn into,” said McCoy.

He released his official announcement of candidacy in District 1 Thursday morning.

Connolly tells WHO 13 that she’ll announce Thursday and Hockensmith is expected to announce Thursday as well. Brownell may announce his plans this weekend.