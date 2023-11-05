DES MOINES, Iowa — Six total candidates are running for the Ward 1 seat on the Des Moines City Council.

The seat was vacated several months ago, once held by Indira Shumaker. One candidate, Rose Smith, is running primarily on the issue of homelessness in the ward. Smith was once homeless herself and now she wants to make sure the city is committed to helping the community.

Out on the campaign trail, Smith has held town hall events at local homeless shelters, to let them know someone was there for them.

“And I spoke with the homeless that was there and some that was there were there as a result of mental health issues, drugs and alcohol,” said Smith. “And some of them there was just there because of life, things that happen in their life like losing jobs and so forth. That’s why I choose homelessness as the platform.”

To learn more about Smith and what other issues she is running on, visit her Facebook page.