DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is holding what she’s calling a special event and rally Wednesday.



While no details about the purpose of the event have been released, it is expected that she will announce her campaign for re-election.

The event is taking place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds inside the Elwell Family Food Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and attendees must RSVP here prior to the rally.