DES MOINES, Iowa — The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.

Axne, Iowa’s lone House Democrat, has represented the district covering Des Moines as well as the southwestern portion of the state since 2019.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, Nunn, a state senator, is leading Axne by 2,067 votes, a margin of less than 1 percent. All 21 counties in the district are reporting results.

Speaking to supporters Tuesday night, Nunn declared victory.

“Iowans elected us to make a change and we are committed to giving it to them,” he said. “Our win tonight is a win for Iowa. We, as a nation, are battling the worst inflation of our lifetime. But the reality is I’m going to fight just as hard for your kids and your family as I would for my own.”

Axne did not speak after polls closed Tuesday.