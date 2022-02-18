DES MOINES, IOWA — A bill that did not make it through the funnel this week at the Iowa Statehouse resulted in a group rallying in the building on Thursday.

Senate File 2160 would have limited private corporations using eminent domain to build on people’s property. The bill was not able to make it out of subcommittee which ended the hopes of it being debated this session.

The group of people rallying in the rotunda on Thursday afternoon was in support of that bill. One of the protestors owns a farm in the state. It has been in her family for generations and they are approaching 150 years of being run in the family name.

“My grandparents would be so disappointed. I know they are proud of us for fighting this and doing what we can but to see their land ripped up and their work from all these years in that section of land destroyed, I don’t know, we are all really disappointed,” said Cynthia Hansen, a farmer from Ankeny.

The bill would have specifically related to a proposal to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across 30 Iowa counties.