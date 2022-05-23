DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse Monday, with the goal of reaching a deal on the state budget and ending the legislative session.

The biggest issue that has stalled the session and kept most lawmakers home over the past month is Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice plan. The governor wants to shift tens of millions of dollars to help up to 10,000 students go to private school instead of public school.

Republicans hold a majority in both the House and Senate, and the Senate has passed her plan. But House Republicans have refused.

Lawmakers could decide to wrap up the session this week without taking up the governor’s plan for a second straight year.