Kim Reynolds stood with former president Donald Trump at a campaign rally the week before the November election. He is running for president a third time. In January Reynolds begins another full term as Iowa’s governor. Democrats failed to produce a competitive candidate in 2022 and the party faces a number of challenges, according to former longtime Polk County Chair Tom Henderson.

Iowa leaders need to focus more on support for the state’s schools, Henderson and former GOP nominee for governor, Doug Gross, say. They believe stronger schools will be vital for the state to produce highly-skilled workers and attract families from other states to help grow Iowa’s stagnant population.

Just one statewide Democratic leader will remain in office in January. State Auditor Rob Sand was the only one of three Democratic incumbents to win re-election and this week’s insiders say this demonstrates how challenging the rebuild will be for the party.

Gross and Henderson do this week’s Insiders Quick 6.