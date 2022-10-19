WHO 13 NEWS – As we get closer to Election Day, county auditors want Iowans to know it’s not too late to become a poll worker.

These are the people who check in voters and issue them ballots.

So far, Polk County has 725 poll workers. Warren County has more than 300 poll workers, but they want to make sure they have a bipartisan mix to keep it equal at voting sites.

“It’s important because you want to make sure poll workers aren’t non-partisan, to make sure they can work together, and transparency,” Allison Summerfield, elections clerk with Warren County Auditor’s Office, said.

Poll workers are paid to get trained and for their work on Election Day. If you’d like to learn more, contact your county auditor or click here.