DES MOINES, Iowa — The numbers are against Iowa Democrats when it comes to taxes. There’s a Republican governor, a Republican-led house and Republican-led senate. All three have their own tax cut proposal. Democrats may have just one chance: They hope to convince Iowans that additional tax cuts may save taxpayers some money but will come with a cost later and they need to mobilize Iowans to change Republicans’ minds.

“My experience in all the years that I’ve been in politics,” State Sen. Pam Jochum, a Dubuque Democrat who has served in the legislature since 1993 said, “…most people underestimate the power of their voice.”

On Monday, Democrats gathered via Zoom as part of Moral Mondays IOWA, a collaboration of Democratic-leaning organizations representing educational, equality, social, health and other issues. Peter Fisher, research director for Common Good Iowa, cautioned those excited about tax cuts. The cuts will take away revenue for the state, which could mean lower-than-necessary support for vital services.

“For the first time in a long time, we have a budget that would allow us to start restoring some funding to services that have lost out…that haven’t been adequately funded for years,” Fisher said. And he said instead of using surplus state resources to assist funding those services the money instead will go toward “tax breaks to people who don’t need them.”

Congress and the Biden administration awarded Iowa $9.29 billion in COVID-19 relief and recovery funds. To put that money in perspective, Iowa’s general fund budget is approximately $8 billion. Jochum believes the federal money artificially, and temporarily, filled the state’s cash reserves. “I don’t know how else to say it,” Jochum said. “Once that money is gone, it’s gone. And I have never seen a tax cut pay for itself yet.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds said that cutting taxes is warranted because of the surplus dollars in the state’s reserves and that expected future revenue growth and limited spending increases will mean that the government will have adequate resources.