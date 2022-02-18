DES MOINES, Iowa — The end of funnel week brings the end of discussion on some bills for this session.

At the Iowa Statehouse on Thursday committees were wrapping up as the deadline for funnel week ends on Friday. A couple of bills squeaking through the process, one, in particular, is the Governor’s School Choice bill. The bill would allow up to $10,000 for students to switch from public to private schools.

“Well I have actually moved the bill to the Appropriations committee so it is still going to be a live round,” said State Representative Pat Grassley (R) from New Hartford. “I think that this is an important enough of an issue that I would like to see the caucus or a broader group of the caucus weigh in on what that would look like moving forward.”

Overall, the funnel process left the House Republicans feeling good where they are at in the current session. Grassley said the conversations about the tax policy will go on.

“We feel pretty good about following through with the commitments that we made at the beginning of the session,” said Grassley. “As you are seeing right now moving forward with budget discussions and tax conversations will be happening and we will take some time to regroup here after the funnel concludes.”

State Senator Jack Whitver (R) from Ankeny said in a press conference on Thursday that he believed there were good conversations taking place on both sides, and was hopeful there would be an agreement when it comes to corporate income tax.

Democratic leaders in both the House and the Senate do not like the direction the session is heading. Although, the House Minority Leader did say that the steps Republicans would take this session are predictable.

“We aren’t in a great spot here at the end of this first funnel and it is incredibly disappointing to see what our predictions about what Republicans would focus on this session have come through,” said State Representative Jennifer Konfrst (D) from Windsor Heights. “And they continue to give handouts to special interests and millionaires while leaving working Iowans behind.”