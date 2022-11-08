DES MOINES, IOWA — Election Day 2022 has arrived. You have until 8:00 p.m this evening, November 8th, to make your vote count. Once the polls close, join us as results come in and a new Congress and Iowa legislature are chosen by your votes tonight.
Don’t forget to vote
- Polls close at 8:00 pm on election night in Iowa
- Find your polling place here using the Secretary of State’s website
- If you voted absentee you can track your ballot here
Election results
- Click here to see results for statewide and Iowa House and Senate races
- Full statewide results can be found later on the Secretary of State’s results website
- Results will come in shortly after polls close at 8:00 pm