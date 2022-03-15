DES MOINES, Iowa — For the past decade, there’s been a Republican governor of Iowa. First, Terry Branstad, then Kim Reynolds.

One woman is hoping to change that next fall. Democrat Deidre DeJear filed her nominating petitions Tuesday morning at the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, making her an official candidate.

If elected, she would be the first Black Iowan to serve as governor.

“This race is not going to be easy and I’m setting out on a path to remind people that we can do this. We’re talking about policy, we’re talking about the changes, we’re acknowledging the challenges that people are facing, but we’re also empowering them to do something about it,” said DeJear.

Last week, Kim Reynolds formally kicked off her campaign for a second full term as governor with a rally at the State Fairgrounds.

This is the first time two women have faced off for the job.