DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, isn’t pushing for additional food assistance benefits for the state’s residents who lost them this month. Grassley said that Congress increased temporarily increased monthly assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because so many Americans lost their jobs during restrictions and shutdowns during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that it is “common sense” to return those benefits to their pre-pandemic levels now that most of the unemployed have returned to work.