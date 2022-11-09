DES MOINES, Iowa – The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election.

Though the race hasn’t been officially called by the Associated Press, results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website show Republican Brenna Bird leads Democrat Miller 50.8% to 49.13% with 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties reporting.

The Des Moines Register reports Miller has conceded to Bird, who currently serves as Guthrie County Attorney.

A statement from the president of the Democratic Attorneys General Association thanked Miller for his commitment to serving the needs of all Iowans, regardless of politics.

“While the election results did not break in our favor today, we are filled with gratitude for the years of service that AG Miller gave to Iowa and to us here at DAGA. The work of a state Attorney General is critical, and AG Miller understood the impact his work has had on the livelihoods of Iowa families for decades. He has been a tireless fighter, creating the nation’s first-ever farm division in an AG’s office and defending Iowans’ right to access quality, affordable health care. He has set the standard for what to expect of a public servant, and we know he will continue to work on behalf of Iowa families.” Sean Rankin, President, Democratic Attorneys General Association