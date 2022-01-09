Skip to content
Iowa Politics
Iowa House Republicans introduce bill eliminating taxes on retirement income
Video
Gov. Reynolds defends 4% flat income tax proposal: ‘It makes us very competitive’
Video
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19
Iowa lawmakers react after Supreme Court stops Biden vaccine mandate
Expert says Governor Reynolds’ flat tax proposal would favor wealthy Iowans most
Video
More Iowa Politics Headlines
Iowa’s Chief Justice says court system needs millions of dollars more than Governor Reynolds’ recommendations
Video
WATCH: 2022 State of the Judiciary address
Video
Gov. Reynolds proposes $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates
Video
WATCH: Gov. Reynolds delivers 2022 Condition of the State Address
Video
‘Cheap, angry, and untruthful’: Iowa teachers’ union responds to Republican leader’s claims of ‘sinister agenda’ in schools
Iowa House leaders outline agenda items for 2022 legislative session
Video
Iowa Senate Republican leader: Media, teachers have ‘sinister agenda’ against children
Video
Photo Gallery: Scenes from the opening day of the 2022 Iowa legislative session
Gallery
Opening day for the 2022 Legislative session
Video
INSIDERS: Iowa lawmakers’ top priorities heading into 2022 legislative session
Video