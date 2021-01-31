Iowa-Nebraska NAACP Opposes ‘School Choice’ Legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week, the Iowa Senate passed legislation for the school choice bill, but the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP chapter is not in favor of the bill. The organization believes the legislation could resegregate schools and strip away funding from public school districts.

“Instead of passing such an act, I think we need to be investing in preschools, investing in after-school programs, investing in mental health, and making sure that there is accountability when it comes to education,” said Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP.

However, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican lawmakers believe the bill would be a step forward for the students. Under the legislation, select students would qualify for state-funded scholarships if they attend a district that needs comprehensive support and improvement. Republicans said the bill is revenue neutral, but Democrats said it would take away funding. The bill would also modify or establish charter school programs.

“If this was about improving the lives of students and improving the educational process, those legislators would be directing those funds back into the public schools so all students can get a quality education,” said Andrews.

Will keeps, founder of the nonprofit Starts Right Here, supports the bill. He is a partner with Des Moines Public Schools and functions as an alternative school.

“These kids that are so lost who are getting themselves in so much trouble and not succeeding, they want something different, so why not give it to them?” Keeps said.

Eventually, Keeps hopes to open a charter school. He said that lawmakers would have to pass the bill for him to open the school.

“We are so concerned about what could happen, but we’re not thinking about what is happening now that we’re not thinking about how many kids are literally losing, and I want to be able to stop that,” Keeps said.