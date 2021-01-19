Iowa Native Herbert Hoover Also a One-Term President

AMES, Iowa — In 1929 Herbert Hoover, former Commerce Secretary, and Iowa Native was inaugurated as President of the United States. In 1933 Hoover welcomed Franklin D. Roosevelt, who defeated him, as the country was in the middle of the Great Depression.

“Hoover is a lame duck and he recognizes his options are limited he reaches out to Roosevelt, and Roosevelt savvy he’s not gonna try to implement the last of Hoover‘s policies,” said Matt Schaefer of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum and Library. “He just ran a campaign saying Hoover‘s policies are not good for the nation, I’ve got the new deal lined up when I get in the office will hit the ground running so two men working extreme cross purposes.”

Hoover welcomed the new President, as the two rode in a car together in a parade.

“They actually did have a military procession as a part of the parade,” said Craig Wright, of the Hoover Presidential Library and Museum. “Of course the vehicles and material of the day wouldn’t destroy the streets like our current tank and stuff would but there was again, unusual been quite a while since we’ve had any kind of military component of the inaugural parade.”

This year’s inauguration involves fencing around the US Capitol, and more troops for security after the January 6th invasion of the Capitol by protesters.When Hoover was inaugurated, he was focused on the task at hand.

“Back in the day they would’ve had an inaugural ball but Hoover said that is a waste of time,” said Schafer. “It’s like I got to get to work, if you want to do an audio ball you’re gonna do without me.”