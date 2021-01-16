Iowa Lawmakers Notified of Positive COVID-19 Case in Statehouse

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature has only been back in session for a week, but lawmakers are already dealing with a positive COVID-19 case.

In an email sent to lawmakers Friday and obtained by WHO 13, Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson told lawmakers that someone associated with the Iowa House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19.

The email said the person was last in the building Wednesday and tested positive on Friday. The statehouse is now taking additional cleaning measures and conducting contact tracing.

The email stated the person who tested positive was wearing a face covering at all times. Face masks are not required to be worn inside the statehouse.