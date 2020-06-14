Iowa House, Senate Approve 24-Hour Wait Period for Abortions

DES MOINES, IOWA – OCTOBER 09: The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses will take place on February 3, 2020, making it the first nominating contest in the Democratic Party presidential primaries. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers approved a waiting period for abortions during an overnight session that stretched into Sunday morning.

The House approved the bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period just before midnight and the Senate passed the measure at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a strong opponent of abortion rights.

The abortion bill has been a priority of Republicans, who control both legislative chambers.

Republican Rep. Shannon Lundgren said she hopes the bill would lead to the reversal of an Iowa Supreme Court ruling two years ago that found a 72-hour waiting period law was unconstitutional. The court also declared that the Iowa Constitution guarantees women the right to control their own bodies, including making decisions about abortion.

“Maybe this will provide an opportunity for the courts to rectify the terrible situation they’ve created in our state,” Lundgren said

Democrats angrily opposed the measure, in part because it has no exceptions for rape or incest.

“And this is where we find ourselves tonight, dealing with a blatantly unconstitutional amendment just because you can. Without understanding. Without empathy,” said Rep. Heather Matson. “I’m sure some of you will call this a win. It’s too bad that its not a win for the women of each of your districts whose lives will be made harder by your actions.”