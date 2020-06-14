Iowa House Republicans Introduce 24-Hour Wait Period for Abortions

Members of the joint session of the Iowa Legislature stand during Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Republicans in the Iowa House introduced an amendment Saturday evening that would require women to wait 24 hours before receiving an abortion.

The amendment was added to H.F. 594. The amendment states, “A physician performing an abortion shall obtain written certification from the pregnant woman of all of the following at least twenty-four hours prior to performing an abortion.”

House Democratic Whip Jo Oldson released a statement on the amendment.

“Just hours away from adjournment, I’m appalled that Republican politicians plan to pass more restrictions on a woman’s right to make her own health decisions. They’ve kept this plan secret for weeks and released it on a Saturday night so they didn’t have to hear from Iowans. It’s time for Iowa Republican lawmakers to be more transparent and stop the relentless attacks on the rights of Iowa women,” Oldson said.

The amendment will be debated on H.F. 594 Saturday evening.