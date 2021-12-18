Iowa governor calls vaccine mandate appeal ruling a poor decision

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds vows to fight a recent ruling that will move forward President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers.

“We are in the height of a workforce shortage and supply chain crisis, and I have no doubt these issues are only going to be compounded by this poor decision,” said Reynolds in a press release Saturday morning.

Reynolds’ statement comes less than 24 hours after a federal appeals court panel allowed Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move forward on Friday.

With a 2-1 decision, The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel reversed a previous decision from a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide. Reynolds said, “The state has immediately asked the Supreme Court to stop this mandate.”

The rule from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. With Friday’s ruling, it’s not clear when the requirement may be put in place. “I am very disappointed in the 6th circuit panel decision,” said Reynolds.

Republican-led states joined with conservative groups, business associations and some individual businesses to push back against the requirement as soon as OSHA published the rules in early November. They argued that OSHA was not authorized to make the emergency rule. “I will not stop fighting for Iowans and their personal freedoms and individual liberties,” Reynolds said.