Iowa GOP leader named chair of RNC’s Presidential Nominating Process Committee

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa Republican leader will have a big role in the nomination process for the next Republican presidential candidate.

Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, was selected to lead the Republican National Committee’s Presidential Nominating Process Committee on Friday.

The committee will take input from its members and then issue a recommendation to the RNC’s Rules Committee on how the presidential nominating calendar should be conducted. The Rules Committee will then make a proposal and RNC members will make a final determination.

“It is an honor to chair this committee,” Kaufmann said in a statement. “It’s important to have a nominating process that allows Republican voters across the country to vet and challenge candidates seeking the Republican nomination for 2024. The nomination process is vital to ensure we put the best candidate on the ticket to take back the White House and stop the disaster we are seeing there right now.”

Kaufmann has served as chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa since 2014.